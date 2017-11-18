Five-year-old girl abducted by mother in New York found safe in San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist and guiding force behind the bawdy hard rock band AC/DC who helped create such head-banging anthems as “Highway to Hell,” ″Hells Bells” and “Back in Black,” has died.More>>
Three people were rescued from a boat that sank off the coast of San Diego Saturday.More>>
A five-year-old girl who was abducted from New York by her 32-year-old mother, who does not have custody of the child, is safe Saturday after being found in San Diego, police said.More>>
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found on fire in a field in Mission Bay Park late Friday night.More>>
KUSI's Ed Lenderman was LIVE at a special ceremony for children being sworn in as official U.S. citizens.More>>
Eight quad rugby club teams from around the world, including a team from San Diego, will face off this weekend at the 28th annual "Best of the West" invitational in Balboa Park. The high-impact, intensely physical wheelchair sport is played in more than 25 countries and is included in the summer Paralympic Games competition. The City of San Diego Park and Recreation Department – Therapeutic Recreation Services Division will host the eventMore>>
A man was taken into police custody Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in front of an Imperial Beach bar.More>>
A confrontation in a Bay Park-area neighborhood between police and a domestic-violence suspect armed with a knife and a realistic-looking fake gun ended Friday in an officer-involved shooting and the arrest of the armed man.More>>
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomed a 6-week-old female cheetah cub this week from the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas.More>>
A man who was part of a crew that broke into a San Carlos home, triggering a scuffle and the fatal shooting of a resident, was sentenced Friday to nearly 39 years in state prison.More>>
