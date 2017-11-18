Five-year-old girl abducted by mother in New York found safe in - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Five-year-old girl abducted by mother in New York found safe in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A five-year-old girl who was abducted from New York by her 32-year-old mother, who does not have custody of the child, is safe Saturday after being found in San Diego, police said.

The girl's mother, Renee Stong, was checking into a Motel 6 near downtown San Diego, at 1546 Second Ave., at 8:54 p.m. Friday when police were notified, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

Stong was arrested at the scene, Heims said. The girl was found unharmed.

Police did not believe that Strong had any ties to San Diego.

The Rochester Police Department said Stong picked up her daughter from school Wednesday, taking her off of a school bus around 4 p.m.

When the girl didn't come home from school, her family called the police and Rochester police identified Stong as a possible suspect in the girl's disappearance.

Police said an Amber Alert was not immediately issued in this case, as investigators did not believe the girl was at risk of injury or death.

Stong will be taken to the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility to await a possible extradition, .

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.