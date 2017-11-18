Three rescued from sinking boat off San Diego coast - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Three rescued from sinking boat off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Three people were rescued from a boat that sank off the coast of San Diego Saturday.

The 32-foot Akina A'u began taking on water about 40 miles off the coast around 8 a.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Joel Guzman.

A Coast Guard helicopter and cutter responded, as well as a U.S. Navy vessel.

The Navy vessel was the first to arrive on the scene, and rescued the three people aboard the Akina A'u, Guzman said.

"Luckily these guys were on the ball and prepared,'' Guzman said. They all had life preservers and were off the sinking boat in less than 20 minutes, he said.

The three were taken to Dana Point, from where their boat originated.

A cause for the sinking has not been officially determined, but the crew of the Akina A'u believe they struck a submerged object, Guzman said.

