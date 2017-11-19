Man drowns in La Jolla during attempt to enter United States

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — One person was found dead, apparently drowned, as up to seven people tried to enter the United States through the rough surf off La Jolla overnight, firefighters said Sunday.

Lifeguards were called to the rocks just north of Tourmaline Beach at about 11 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person yelling from the water, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

A rescue boat crew found a man swimming and hauled him up, Munoz said. The man told lifeguards there were five others in the water still.

The San Diego Police Department, Border Patrol and Coast Guard were notified, Munoz said.

The man found by lifeguards was treated for hypothermia, taken ashore and then to a hospital and handed over to the Border Patrol.

Agents determined the man to be a 32-year-old Mexican national, she said.

On the shore, a man with no pulse was found just before 1 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lifeguards determined the others has swum ashore and disappeared into the night, and one boogie board was found abandoned, Munoz said.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Joel Guzman said the cutter Petrel searched the area for any debris or related items but was unable to find anything. The smuggling boat was believed to have returned to Mexican waters.

Guzman said the Petrel, a small boat and a helicopter were continuing to search the area Sunday.