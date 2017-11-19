Man bitten and stabbed with knife after bumping into another man in Ocean Beach

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Deducting state and local taxes is one of the major hurdles Republicans will have to overcome if they're to give President Trump a victory.More>>
A suspected arsonist was arrested Monday after a spate of suspicious fires erupted outside Westfield Horton Plaza mall, destroying a food kiosk, damaging a roadside trash receptacle and scorching a discarded suitcase.More>>
One person was found dead, apparently drowned as up to seven people tried to enter the United States through the rough surf off La Jolla overnight, firefighters said Sunday.More>>
A Colorado congresswoman said Monday that former House member and San Diego Mayor Bob Filner tried to forcibly kiss her in an elevator while they served in Washington, D.C.More>>
President Donald Trump announced Monday the U.S. is putting North Korea's "murderous regime" on America's terrorism blacklist, despite questions about Pyongyang's support for international attacks beyond the assassination of its leader's half brother in February.More>>
Actor and Comedian Dana Carvey hosted the Tri-City Medical Center Diamond Ball at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad.More>>
The guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins left its San Diego home port Monday for a regularly scheduled deployment to the Middle East.More>>
Eight quad rugby club teams from around the world, including a team from San Diego, will face off this weekend at the 28th annual "Best of the West" invitational in Balboa Park. The high-impact, intensely physical wheelchair sport is played in more than 25 countries and is included in the summer Paralympic Games competition. The City of San Diego Park and Recreation Department – Therapeutic Recreation Services Division will host the eventMore>>
Transportation officials Monday morning will celebrate the completion of $28 million in improvements to the Oceanside Transit Center that they say will make holiday travel much smoother in the region.More>>
A man was taken into police custody Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in front of an Imperial Beach bar.More>>
