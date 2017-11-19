HOPE Telethon raises record $1,000,604 for Helen Woodward Animal Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The 16th annual HOPE Telethon fundraised a record amount to benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center Sunday.

The four-hour telethon raised $1,000,604, the most is the events history.

The Telethon highlighted the Center's beneficial programs, uniting animals and people, and showcased the beautiful adoptable dogs and cats, as well as the amazing Pet Encounter Therapy animals.

The event also features some special celebrity guests and hourly prize drawings for viewers and donors.

HOPE stands for:

H - Helping people with special challenges

O - Orphaned cats and dogs finding safe haven

P - Parents and children learning about saving the earth

E - Educating shelters about 'the business of saving lives"