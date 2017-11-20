Search continues for suspects accused in beating of man at Horton Plaza

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
In Northern California, it attracts hundreds of thousands of people every year.
Now, for the first time, "Global Winter Wonderland' is in San Diego.
KUSI's Dave Scott was LIVE with a tour.More>>
The State of California is opening its doors at last to the launch of the multi-million dollar commercial cannabis market.More>>
Jason Austell had the unique opportunity to sit down with a Vietnam War who has an amazing story to tell.
Here is part one of his two-part story that takes us to the skies above North Vietnam.More>>
Sealed court records released Monday may show that California Public Utilities Commission officials made false statements to obstruct the San Onofre investigation.More>>
Deducting state and local taxes is one of the major hurdles Republicans will have to overcome if they're to give President Trump a victory.More>>
Firefighters continued to mop up a brush fire in Chula Vista Monday night after three fires broke out within a three-hour period.More>>
Actor and Comedian Dana Carvey hosted the Tri-City Medical Center Diamond Ball at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad.More>>
The guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins left its San Diego home port Monday for a regularly scheduled deployment to the Middle East.More>>
Eight quad rugby club teams from around the world, including a team from San Diego, will face off this weekend at the 28th annual "Best of the West" invitational in Balboa Park. The high-impact, intensely physical wheelchair sport is played in more than 25 countries and is included in the summer Paralympic Games competition. The City of San Diego Park and Recreation Department – Therapeutic Recreation Services Division will host the eventMore>>
Transportation officials Monday morning will celebrate the completion of $28 million in improvements to the Oceanside Transit Center that they say will make holiday travel much smoother in the region.More>>
