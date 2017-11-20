Fire at Naval Medical Center San Diego injures 4 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Fire at Naval Medical Center San Diego injures 4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A fire in a dental clinic at Naval Medical Center San Diego left four people injured Monday, authorities reported.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 10:30 a.m., said Mike Alvarez, a spokesman for the military hospital on the eastern side of Balboa Park.

Medics took the victims — three staff members and a patient of the second-floor dentistry office — to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment of burn injuries of undetermined severity.

Federal firefighters had the flames fully extinguished within an hour, Alvarez said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

