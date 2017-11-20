Darrell Issa votes 'no' on the Republican Tax Reform package

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Deducting state and local taxes is one of the major hurdles Republicans will have to overcome if they're to give President Trump a victory.

Both the Senate and House bills would eliminate those deductions. But the House bill would preserve the property tax deduction up to $10,000 dollars.

While the president keeps promising tax reform by Christmas, right now, he doesn't have the votes. He cannot lose more than two votes and there are six senators who are on the fence.

When the House passed its bill last week, 13 Republicans voted against it. Three just in California including Darrell Issa who cited a doubling of the standard deduction even for those who paid no taxes.

"Then we said you gotta pay for it, and the pay for it was not allowing the taxes you actually paid to Uncle Jerry Brown — those state and local taxes — to be deductible," Congressman Issa said on Good Morning San Diego.

But he said the standard deduction is fine for some.

"If my constituents are taking the standard deduction, this is a tax cut for them because they're going to get additional money back if they took that short form standard deduction," Issa said. "The question is, is it fair to say we're gonna tax you on a gross income that you don't have, to give you a deduction somewhere else."

On the other hand, if you're middle class and you itemize your return, you're likely to have a tax increase.

"Family incomes below $100,000, you get to where this is not a tax cut and that's the problem as people. Anyone who itemizes today is likely to find this is a bad deal for them," Issa said.

Since state and local deductions are eliminated in both bills, Issa does not see a compromise coming out of the Senate.

"There's no reason to believe that if they pass a bill and then we go to conference and somehow, we're gonna get something back that isn't in either bill," Issa said.

The other part of this, according to Issa, is the unfairness of allowing business to deduct state and local taxes as a business expense.

"Why did we think that state and local taxes are deductible for a business, but they're not deductible if you're an individual. That makes no sense," Issa said.

Issa would like to separate the corporate side from the individual side. Let's get the economy going with corporate cuts, he says, then tackle individual taxes.

"I think that people understood that one part of this bill helps get the economy going and the other half picks winners and losers, and you're a loser in it," Issa said. "I don't want to play winners and losers. I want to have a tax code that's fair and I think we're missing the boar and that's why I voted no."

The Senate is still working on its bill and will vote on its version sometime after Thanksgiving. After that vote, if the two houses fail to compromise, tax reform is dead.