Corvette Diner Alarm Clock Pep Rally Game Preview: Granite Hils Eagles v. Steele Canyon Cougars

The Steele Canyon Cougars are traveling down Jamacha Road for the Division II Semi-Finals at Granite Hills High School on the day after Thanksgiving.

Both teams are coming off of upsetting higher seeds in the quarterfinals. The Granite Hills Eagles who were the number 6 seed defeated the number 3 seed Valley Center to advance, while the Steele Canyon Cougars upset number 2 seed Bishops to advance.

The Eagles are 10-2 and 4-0 in league this season under head coach Kellan Cobbs. The Cougars are 8-4 overall and 3-2 in league play under head coach Scott Longerbone. Both teams are a part of the Grossmont League with Granite Hills in the valley league and Steele Canyon in the hills league.

It is a battle of East County, and despite the fact that it is the day after Thanksgiving there may be a decent sized crowd to witness what should be quite a good game. Earlier in the year when these two teams met the Eagles won by 2 points with a final score 43-41.

The game will start at 7 p.m. and the winner will face either Ramona or Otay Ranch in the Division II finals on Friday December 1st. If you can’t make it out to the game follow @redjacketarmy on Instagram and Twitter for game updates.