Firefighters contain third brush fire in three hours in Chula Vi - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Firefighters contain third brush fire in three hours in Chula Vista

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Firefighters continued to mop up a brush fire in Chula Vista Monday night after three fires broke out within a three-hour period.

This fire started near Rock Mountain Road and Magdalena Avenue in Chula Vista. It burned close to three acres of land and it took firefighters just under an hour to contain it.

No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of all three fires.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.