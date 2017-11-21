Firefighters contain third brush fire in three hours in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Firefighters continued to mop up a brush fire in Chula Vista Monday night after three fires broke out within a three-hour period.

This fire started near Rock Mountain Road and Magdalena Avenue in Chula Vista. It burned close to three acres of land and it took firefighters just under an hour to contain it.

No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of all three fires.