Mile of Cars South Bay Playoff Game of the Week: Eastlake Titans 24, Carlsbad Lancers 21

The Week 14 South Bay Playoff Game of the Week features the 9-2 Eastlake Titans hosting the 6-5 Carlsbad Lancers. In the end the Titans improve their record to 10-2.

Eastlake has made a tremendous improvement under second year Head Coach Dean Tropp. Last year the Titans posted a 2-9 record compared to this year’s 9-2 record going into tonight’s game.

The Lancers are lead by Head Coach Thadd McNeal whose career numbers are truly impressive as in a 96-47 lifetime coaching record.

In the first quarter Titan Quarterback Daniel Amon launches a perfectly thrown bomb to Jalyn Jackson for a touchdown.

Minutes later Lancer quarterback Troy Bloomquist finds Cameron Thomas in the end zone to tie it at 7.

On the ensuing kick-off Jalyn Jackson runs it back 92 yards to give Eastlake the lead.

In the second quarter Carlsbad’s Joel Lazaro muscles his way into the end zone to tie the game at 14.

With thirty seconds to go in the half Titan kicker Dj Del Fierro boots a 26-yard field goal to give Eastlake the lead.

The Titan lead is widened in the third quarter when Roman Coe runs it in from 21 yards.

At the end of the third quarter Carlsbad’s Luke Armstrong with the short run to make it 24-21 Titans.

Then with less than 20 seconds to go in the game Carlsbad has a chance to win it but Troy Bloomquist’s Hail Mary pass is no good, giving Eastlake a 24-21 victory.

PREVIEW

On offense quarterback Daniel Amon has done a good job with 14 touchdown passes over 10 games. On defense the Titans are lead by Josh McCurty who has 90 solo tackles to his credit. Micah Pietila-Wiggs has been a great two-way player this year who leads the team with four interceptions. Jalyn Jackson is one of the team’s best athletes who placed second in the state in the triple jump event.

The Lancers are lead by Head Coach Thadd McNeal whose career numbers are truly impressive as in a 96-47 lifetime coaching record. The team’s quarterback, Troy Bloomquist has had a great season with 20 touchdown passes to his credit.

