Mile of Cars South Bay Playoff Game of the Week Preview: Eastlake Titans vs Carlsbad Lancers

The Week 14 South Bay Playoff Game of the Week features the 9-2 Eastlake Titans hosting the 6-5 Carlsbad Lancers.

Eastlake has made a tremendous improvement under second year Head Coach Dean Tropp. Last year the Titans posted a 2-9 record compared to this year’s 9-2 record.

On offense quarterback Daniel Amon has done a good job with 14 touchdown passes over 10 games. On defense the Titans are lead by Josh McCurty who has 90 solo tackles to his credit. Micah Pietila-Wiggs has been a great two-way player this year who leads the team with four interceptions. Jalyn Jackson is one of the team’s best athletes who placed second in the state in the triple jump event.

The Lancers are lead by Head Coach Thadd McNeal whose career numbers are truly impressive as in a 96-47 lifetime coaching record. The team’s quarterback, Troy Bloomquist has had a great season with 20 touchdown passes to his credit.

Be sure to catch all of the South Bay playoff action this Friday night at 10:30!