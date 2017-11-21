Officer who shot elder abuse suspect in Bay Park confrontation identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities released the name Tuesday of a police officer who shot an elder abuse suspect during a confrontation in Bay Park, leaving him with a non-lethal gunshot wound to the head.

David Sisto, a seven-year member of the San Diego Police Department, opened fire when 47-year-old Kenny Bui allegedly raised a replica rifle toward him in the 2800 block of Arnott Street about 8:15 a.m. Friday, SDPD Lt. Todd Griffin said.

Bui was treated for a graze bullet wound to the top of his scalp and other minor injuries before being booked into county jail.

The events that led to the police shooting began three days earlier, when Bui's 80-year-old father reported that his son had allegedly battered him at the older man's home, Griffin said.

On Thursday, the octogenarian called the police to report that his son had returned to the home, but Bui was gone by the time officers arrived. While searching for him, however, they saw what appeared to be a long-barreled gun in a locked cabinet as well as live and spent rifle ammunition on the floor in the garage of the home.

The next morning, the older man again reported that Bui had come back to the house, the lieutenant said. When officers got there, one of them saw the suspect walk out of the detached garage. When ordered to halt, Bui instead ran off into a next-door yard, according to Griffin.

Officers surrounded the neighboring residence and continued ordering Bui to surrender. The suspect, who had a knife tucked in his waistband, refused to comply.

A short time later, Bui allegedly crouched down and raised the fake rifle toward Sisto. The lawman responded by firing two rounds from his service handgun at Bui, after which the suspect lay down on the ground. He then crawled off and fled into a patch of shrubbery.

After the suspect again refused repeated orders to surrender, an officer released his service dog, which subdued Bui and allowed police to take him into custody.

Medics performed first aid on the suspect before taking him to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Bui was booked that evening on suspicion of elder abuse, resisting arrest and making a criminal threat. He was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.