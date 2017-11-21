Preview: Oceanside Pirates vs. El Camino Wildcats

Whereas many Americans are focused on turkey this week, there are also a select few who have their attention towards Pirates and Wildcats.

In the City of Oceanside, there is no greater rivalry game than the one between the Oceanside Pirates and the El Camino Wildcats. Earlier in the regular season, the two teams faced each other and the Pirates won on a 25-yard field goal by Jose Aguirre, as time expired.

Last week, The Prep Pigskin Report Game of the Week featured The Pirates as they traveled to Point Loma and defeated the Pointers 51-35. Kyrin Beachem, of Oceanside, scored 4 touchdowns as a quarterback and one as a wide receiver. Although Beachem prefers playing wide receiver, he mentioned in a post-game interview that, “I like to make plays for my team, so I think [playing] quarterback is best for my team.”

On the other side of town, in the City of Oceanside, the El Camino Wildcats hosted the Olympian Eagles and beat them 29-21. The quarterback for the Wildcats, Jaden Casey, was the Player of the Game and claimed in the post-game interview, “it wasn’t just me, the whole team around me, we all played well, everybody helped out, and we’re ready for this next game.”

A win this week for Oceanside, or El Camino, entails a 2017 CIF San Diego Section Division 1 Championship game against the Lancers of Carlsbad or the Titans of Eastlake.

To see who will be headed to the championship, tune into the Prep Pigskin Report this Friday at 10:30 p.m. Also, please remember to mark your calendars for the Silver Pigskin Gala that will air on Tuesday, December 12th, at 6 p.m. on KUSI.