Sexual harassment allegations forcing change in halls of state governments

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The explosion of sexual harassment allegations continues unabated and the movement is now forcing policy changes in the halls of state governments.

So far this year, sex scandals have roiled 20 state capitols, including Sacramento.

More than 140 women in California politics recently launched a campaign called, "We Said Enough," telling the legislature they would no longer tolerate sexual misconduct.

Last month, the Sacramento Bee requested records of complaints going back 10 years. They refused to provide all complaints, only those that triggered investigations.

Two legislators — one in the Senate and one in the Assembly — are under fire for sexual misconduct.

Although Raul Bocanegra resigned, for Senator Toni Atkins, this process where the legislature polices itself has led to mistrust.

"I think what you're hearing is women are saying, 'We are fed up, we are tired. This is not a culture that we want in our workplace,'" Senator Atkins said.

The recent flood of allegations makes it apparent that sexual misconduct is widespread in our culture.

"You're seeing it all across the country, whether it's in the film industry, politics or the Military, you're seeing it everywhere," Atkins said.

But is it pervasive in Sacramento?

"We're hearing from people who work in the legislature and lobbyists that it is pervasive," Atkins said. "That's why you hear women saying enough. We've had enough."

Although Sacramento has a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual misconduct, Senator Atkins said it's clearly not working.

"We are working to get an outside entity that will do the investigations in the current situation in the Senate, but going forward we want to work in cooperation with the legislature in both houses, Assembly and Senate, to have a process that people feel they can trust," Atkins said.

But outside counsel comes at a cost.

"If that means we need to spend additional money and time and attention we should do it because what we do is gonna resonate throughout every industry," Atkins said.

Senator Atkins said to correct this, we need to go back to ground zero.

"You've got the Assembly and the Senate really evaluating what we need to do to make sure that that zero tolerance policy is gonna be adhered too," Atkins added.

Sacramento is not along in reviewing its sexual misconduct policy. In fact, less than 40 of the country's 99 state legislative chambers have written policy for sexual misconduct.

As with all things in Sacramento, correction will take time.

"We basically are going to review our policies. We're going to review our trainings and we're going to review basically the entire system," Atkins said.

In addition to the Hollywood and media celebrities who have been fired or resigned, 40 lawmakers in 20 states have been accused and some have been forced from office.