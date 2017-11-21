Game of the Week Preview: Torrey Pines Falcons vs. Mission Hills Grizzlies

The Mission Hills Grizzlies find themselves in a familiar spot; the semi-finals. For 12 straight years under head coach Chris Hauser the maroon and gold are knocking at the door of a CIF Finals appearance. The last time they knocked that door down was in 2013 and they went on to win their only CIF Title in football beating John Carroll’s Oceanside Pirates 36-14. The Torrey Pines Falcons are in the semi-finals for the first time under head coach Ron Gladnick. Since taking over in 2014 Gladnick-coached teams have not advanced beyond the quarterfinals. This sets up to be an emotionally charged battle in San Marcos.

Mission Hills has been largely recognized as the best team in San Diego county since week 1 and they come into the matchup with a perfect 11-0 record. They have an embarrassment of riches on their roster led by Silver Pigskin Finalist Senior QB Jack Tuttle. He will often just have to look for Senior WR Chris Olave who is arguably the fastest player in Southern California and a tremendous playmaker. The Grizzlies defense gives up an average of 14 points per game and is supported by an offense that scores 42 points per game.

Torrey Pines comes in with a 7-4 record. Numbers don’t tell their story, however, grit and determination does. The Falcons are on a bit of a revenge tour after losing back-to-back heartbreakers to Mission Hills and La Costa Canyon respectively. When the Falcons scored late against the Grizzlies in the earlier matchup coach Ron Gladnick decided to go for the two-point conversion and the win rather than kicking the extra point and a tie. The try failed, and the Falcons lost. The following week the Falcons had a 21-6 lead at the half hosting rival La Costa Canyon. They were shut out in the second half and gave up a late touchdown losing 27-21. After stewing over that loss during a bye week they came back and beat the Mavericks 40-0 in the playoffs. They may have lost the battle, but they won the war. Now they continue their march toward revenge against the Grizzlies. The stakes are higher, and the reward is sweeter.

