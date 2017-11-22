Tri-City Medical North County Game of the Week Preview: San Pasqual Golden Eagles vs. Santa Fe Christian Eagles

The Prep Pigskin Report welcomes you into the 14th week of San Diego high school football and the semi-finals of the 2017 CIF Division III Playoffs. This week's Tri-City Medical North County Game of the Week belongs to the San Pasqual Golden Eagles (7-4, 3-1) and Santa Fe Christian Eagles (7-4, 3-1). You can catch the birds of prey at Torrey Pines high school, this Friday at 7pm.

Last week, Santa Fe Christian faced the La Jolla Vikings and took home an astounding 63-14 win over the Vikings. With Santa Fe taking home an "easy" win, San Pasqual had to work a little harder for their small victory against Rancho Buena Vista. The Golden Eagles barely beat the RBV Longhorns 27-25. This week San Pasqual is the third seed while Santa Fe Christian is the second.

We look forward to seeing how these two teams will compete against one another in the semi finals of the 2017 CIF Division III Playoffs. But, only under the Friday night-lights will we know who comes out on top. Tune in to the Prep Pigskin Report Friday at 10:30pm to catch highlights, final scores and so much more. You can also follow LIVE game day updates and mentions on our Twitter/Instagram @RedJacketArmy.