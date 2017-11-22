Small School Game of the Week Preview: Central Spartans vs. San Diego Cavers

The Spartans are coming off a road win against the Kearny Komets in the quarterfinals 61-15 last Friday night. David Pena is Central's head coach. He spent 15 years as an assistant coach at the college level. This is Coach Pena's first year as head coach at the prep level. Pena brought a completely new staff and system to Central. The Spartans enter into Friday nights game 10-1.

The Small School Game of the Week in Week 14 of the Prep Pigskin Report doesn't really take us to any small schools but takes us to San Diego where the #2 Cavers host the #3 Central Spartans in the Division 4 Semi Finals.

Sophomore quarterback Deniro Osuna leads the team with 2,468 passing yards for 22 passing touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards for two rushing touchdowns. Osuna's main target is Thadeo Campbell who has 845 receiving yards for 7 touchdowns.

The undefeated San Diego Cavers are coming off a road win against La Jolla Country Day 31-21. Head coach Charles James is in his 3rd year with the Cavers and thinks this years team is the most athletic team the Cavers have had in a while.

San Diego's junior quarterback Quinn O'Connor controls the offense with 1,029 passing yards for 17 passing touchdowns. The three names that will be mentioned a lot on the highlights are the infamous earth, wind and fire also known has Raiden Hunter, Jayden Wickware, and Thomas Marcus. Hunter is earth and leads the rushing game with 1054 rushing yards for 14 touchdowns. Wickware is the fire with 709 rushing yards for 6 touchdowns. Arizona commit Thomas Marcus is the wind, with 391 receiving yards for 8 touchdowns.

The Spartans and the Cavers have only played each other twice and the Spartans have won both times. Will the Spartans keep the winning streak against the Cavers alive, or will undefeated San Diego take home their first win against the Spartans?

Don't miss this Small School Game of the Week at San Diego. Tune in at 5pm and 6pm for the PrePR. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday. Check out the highlights and more on KUSI's 60-minute Prep Pigskin Report Friday at 10:30p.m.