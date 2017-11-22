Preview: Otay Ranch Mustangs vs Ramona Bulldogs

Week 14 has arrived and this week the PPR will watch the Otay Ranch Mustangs take on the Ramona Bulldogs. This game is part of the Division 2 semi-finals which means that whoever wins will go on to play in the Division 2 championship.

The Ramona Bulldogs are fresh off of their quarter-finals win against Westview with a final score of 40-27. Senior quarterback Casey Buggeln threw for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns. Buggeln has thrown for 1,260 yards so far this season. As for the Bulldogs’ defense, senior linebacker Jack Drews has achieved 86 total tackles this season. Ramona is undefeated this season with 11 straight wins so far.

The Mustangs haven’t done too bad this season as well. Last week, they won the quarter-finals against Lincoln with a final score of 49-26. The Mustangs offense has been lead by junior quarterback Jonte “Puka” Stewart who threw for 105 yards last week which makes 990 passing yards for the whole season. On the defensive side, senior linebacker Leusumanu “Manu” Ta’a leads the defense with 86 total tackles. The Mustangs are 8-3 so far this season.

The Bulldogs are currently ranked 7th while the Mustangs are ranked 12th. Whoever wins this week will play against either Steele Canyon or Granite Hills and after next week, one of these teams will be presented as the San Diego Division 2 champions. The game will be held this Friday November 24th at Ramona High School at 7:00 PM. The highlights will be shown on Friday night at 10:30 on KUSI. Also follow @redjacketarmy for scoring updates.