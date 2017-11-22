Preview:Monte Vista Monarchs vs University City Centurions

Semi Finals for Division 4 is finally upon us which means one team is a step closer to the Championship. In this matchup, the 6-5 Monte Vista Monarchs who came in 2nd in the Valley Football League and 6th in the Division 4 Section will face off with the 10-1 University City Centurions who are the City League Champions and came in 2nd in the Division 4 section. When stakes are high, who will crumble under pressure or prevail in the spotlight?

With a 10-1 record, the University City Centurions are the team to beat. They have a tough offense including quarterback Gunnar Gray who has a total of 2471 yards, 28 touchdowns, and averages 247.1 yards per game. Along his side is wide receiver Casey Granfors and running back Marcel Patterson. Granfors has 1002 total yards, 20 touchdowns and averages 100.2 yards per game. Patterson has even more impressive stats, with 1080 total yards, 21 touchdowns and averages 108 yards per game. Centurions defense is just as powerful as its offense, with averaging 75 tackles per game and over 24 sacks. Although these statistics are impressive, the Monte Vista Monarchs are not going to lie down easily. For the offense, RB Jhamon Mccledon has over 1,600 rushing yards this season and lineman Blake Schmidt has carried a lot of weight when it comes to the Monarch’s defense. Monte Vista is one of out of the three teams that kept the score within two touchdowns. With a close encounter last time these two faced off and coming off a tough win against Chula Vista last week in overtime, the Monarchs are well-equipped for battle. However, University City is well rested after their leisure win against Serra winning 42-0. In a battle of heart versus talent, anything can happen during playoffs.

