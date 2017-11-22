El Cajon Ford East County Game of the Week Preview: San Marcos Knights vs. Helix Highlanders

A trip to the Open Division title game is on the line in the El Cajon Ford East County Game of the Week, as the #2 Helix Highlanders (10-1) host the #3 San Marcos Knights (9-2).

Each side comes equipped with a Silver Pigskin Finalist, as Helix's Isaac Taylor-Stuart and San Marcos' Kyle Philips will both take the podium on December 12 aboard the U.S.S. Midway.

Philips kicked off the Knights' playoff run with a bang, taking a short pass 71 yards to the house on the opening drive of their 41-21 win over #6 St. Augustine. The UCLA commit now has over 3000 career receiving yards and 30 touchdowns.

The highlight of the night belonged to future Aztec Josh Bornes, with a slick one-handed grab that turned into a 72-yard score. He shares backfield duties with Ethan Cline, who has 5 rushing touchdowns plus 4 kickoff return scores.

Cline also lines up at cornerback, while Bornes leads the team with 94 tackles from his middle linebacker position. Fellow linebacker Billy Bilicki has 91 stops of his own, while defensive end Quinn Roff has a team-high 9.5 sacks.

For the home side, Taylor-Stuart anchors a Highlander defense that has given up just 58 points all season (5.3 per game), the lowest mark in the county.

The Scotties got two scores from Isaiah Wooden in their 19-11 win over #7 Madison, one on a pass from Carson Baker and one on a kickoff return. Wooden has also returned 3 punts for scores this season (while averaging over 30 yards a pop), and leads the team with 610 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Baker has thrown 30 scores overall, with just 3 interceptions, and has completed 69% of his passes. Six of his touchdowns have gone to SDSU commit Rashad Scott, who also has 7 interceptions (and 2 pick-sixes) on defense.

A pair of sophomores tote the rock for Helix. Elelyon Noa has racked up 118 carries for 976 yards and 7 touchdowns, while Delshawn Traylor has visited the end zone 8 times.

Tune in for live pregame coverage on KUSI News between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. During the game, follow all the action on Twitter and Instagram, at @kusippr and @redjacketarmy. And of course, you can see all the highlights on the Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30 p.m., only on KUSI.