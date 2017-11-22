Three people arrested in Vista for opening fire on sheriff's deputies

VISTA (KUSI) — Three men were in custody Wednesday morning in Vista for allegedly opening fire on deputies investigating previous reports of shots fired, authorities said.

Nobody was injured in the shooting spree, according to the sheriff's department.

Ixcauatzin Morales, 21, Jesus Garcia Lopez, 29, and Elmer Escatel, 24, were arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder on a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

At approximately 11:29 pm the Sheriff's Communication Center received multiple calls of shots being fired in the area of the 900 block of Rose Dr. of Vista, sheriff's Lt. Mike Munsey said. Witnesses said the gunshots came from a vehicle that left the scene, possibly a red pickup truck.

Over the next half hour, several more 911 callers reported shots being fired from a red pickup truck "from the same general area'' as the first gunshots, Munsey said. A little after midnight this morning, the deputies investigating those calls spotted a red pickup matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

"As deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, they were fired upon by the occupants and the truck fled,'' Munsey said, adding that no deputies or bystanders were injured. "Deputies pursued the vehicle but lost the vehicle in the area.''

The truck was later found abandoned and deputies launched a search for the occupants, Munsey said.

Authorities confirmed that the two men detained were on suspicion of opening fire on the deputies, following a manhunt Wednesday morning.