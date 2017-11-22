Several freeway connectors closed after fatal motorcycle acciden - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Several freeway connectors closed after fatal motorcycle accident

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning in a crash that shut down several major freeway connectors in the Kearny Mesa area, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash, the details of which were still being investigated, was reported about 5:10 a.m. on the connector ramp from southbound Interstate 15 to westbound state Route 52, according to a CHP incident log. Initial reports indicated the motorcyclist may have crashed or driven off an overpass and landed on that connector ramp.

The deadly accident, which occurred in an area with a tangled web of connector ramps where the I-15 meets both SR-52 and state Route 163, prompted police and Caltrans officials to issue several SigAlerts.

As of about 6:10 a.m., the closures included the I-15 connectors from both directions onto westbound SR-52; the northbound SR-163 connector and Kearny Villa Road onramp to the westbound 52; and the westbound 52 offramp to Kearny Villa Road.

