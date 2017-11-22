Thanksgiving meals to be provided around San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Thanksgiving meals to be provided around San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Thanksgiving meals will be provided to the needy around San Diego County Wednesday, one day ahead of the holiday.

Around 600 people will be served at Father Joe's Villages, with lunch scheduled for 10:45 a.m. and dinner at 5 p.m., at 1501 Imperial Ave. in San Diego. Families with children and veterans are expected to take advantage of the service, according to Father Joe's.

The Salvation Army also plans to serve pre-Thanksgiving meals -- at 11 a.m. at the Escondido Salvation Army Corps, 1301 Las Villas Way; and at 11:30 a.m. at the Chula Vista Salvation Army Corps, 648 Third Ave. About 300 people are expected at each.

The traditional Salvation Army meal at Golden Hall in downtown San Diego, usually attended by well over 1,000 people, is scheduled for Thanksgiving Day.

Wednesday is also the day to pick up pre-ordered pies from Mama's Kitchen. Volunteers will distribute thousands of pies to 21 locations of Wells Fargo Bank.

The "Pie in the Sky'' bake sale is one of the largest annual fundraisers for the nonprofit, which provides meals for victims of HIV/AIDS, cancer and other debilitating diseases. Organizers hope to top a goal of $134,000, which would pay for 45,000 meals.

A limited amount of pumpkin, apple, Dutch apple and pecan pies will be available for purchase between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Mama's Kitchen, 3960 Home Ave. by calling (619) 233-6262. They cost $25 each, of which $15 is tax deductible.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.