Thanksgiving meals to be provided around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Thanksgiving meals will be provided to the needy around San Diego County Wednesday, one day ahead of the holiday.

Around 600 people will be served at Father Joe's Villages, with lunch scheduled for 10:45 a.m. and dinner at 5 p.m., at 1501 Imperial Ave. in San Diego. Families with children and veterans are expected to take advantage of the service, according to Father Joe's.

The Salvation Army also plans to serve pre-Thanksgiving meals -- at 11 a.m. at the Escondido Salvation Army Corps, 1301 Las Villas Way; and at 11:30 a.m. at the Chula Vista Salvation Army Corps, 648 Third Ave. About 300 people are expected at each.

The traditional Salvation Army meal at Golden Hall in downtown San Diego, usually attended by well over 1,000 people, is scheduled for Thanksgiving Day.

Wednesday is also the day to pick up pre-ordered pies from Mama's Kitchen. Volunteers will distribute thousands of pies to 21 locations of Wells Fargo Bank.

The "Pie in the Sky'' bake sale is one of the largest annual fundraisers for the nonprofit, which provides meals for victims of HIV/AIDS, cancer and other debilitating diseases. Organizers hope to top a goal of $134,000, which would pay for 45,000 meals.

A limited amount of pumpkin, apple, Dutch apple and pecan pies will be available for purchase between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Mama's Kitchen, 3960 Home Ave. by calling (619) 233-6262. They cost $25 each, of which $15 is tax deductible.