20-year-old Lakeside resident killed in Golden Hill hit-and-run identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities identified a pedestrian killed in an early-morning hit-and-run crash on state Route 94 in Golden Hill as a 20-year- old Lakeside resident Wednesday.

The body of Joseph Little Bear Darby was discovered about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday in the fast lane of westbound state Route 94, just east of 30th Street, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. He died of multiple blunt force injuries.

A motorist noticed Darby's body on the highway and stopped to call 911.

"He had apparently been previously hit by one or more vehicles that failed to stop,'' the medical examiner's office said.

It's unknown how long Darby's body was in the road before he was found.