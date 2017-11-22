Local stores prepare to open their doors Thursday evening ahead of 'Black Friday'

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The always-heated topic of whether to begin holiday shopping on Thanksgiving Day will be raised again tomorrow, as many chain stores will open their doors around San Diego one day before the so-called "Black Friday.''

According to the website www.BlackFriday.com, the idea of stores being open on Thanksgiving was favored by about 16 percent of respondents in a poll taken in September. The survey of 523 American adults also found that roughly 58 percent disliked it or strongly disliked it.

The website pointed out that while most people are opposed to Thanksgiving shopping, many others are seeking out deals when not consuming turkey — and while a store's reputation is important, so are sales.

According to the website, some of the retailers with a large San Diego presence that will be open on Thanksgiving are:

Best Buy, beginning at 5 p.m.

Big Lots, at 7 a.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods, 6 p.m.

GameStop, 4 p.m.

JCPenney, 2 p.m.

Kohl's, 5 p.m.

Kmart, 6 a.m.

Macy's, 5 p.m.

Michaels, 6 p.m., and one hour earlier for Rewards members

Sears, 6 p.m.

Target, 6 p.m.

Toys R Us, 5 p.m.

Walmart, 6 p.m.

Black Friday is so-named because of an axiom that hordes of holiday shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving make stores profitable for the first time in a given year.

Despite the chance to squeeze a few extra dollars out of customers, many chains will remain shuttered on Thanksgiving in respect of the holiday.

Some of them, according to BlackFriday.com, will be Ace Hardware, Babies R Us, Burlington, Cost Plus World Market, Costco, Crate and Barrel, Fry's Electronics, Guitar Center, Hobby Lobby, The Home Depot and HomeGoods.

Others closed Thursday will be Ikea, Lowe's, Marshalls, Mattress Firm, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, Office Depot and OfficeMax, Party City, San Diego-based Petco and its competitor PetSmart, Pier 1 Imports, REI, Sam's Club, Staples and TJ Maxx.