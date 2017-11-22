SDSU student killed while attempting to cross I-8 had blood-alcohol content of 0.29 percent

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A San Diego State University student who died in September when she was struck by a car while attempting to cross Interstate 8 on foot had consumed at least eight shots of rum and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.29 percent, according to a coroner's report released Wednesday.

Jasmine Madarang, 20, of Lake Forest, died around 8 p.m. Sept. 16 when she was struck by a car while attempting to cross the westbound 8 Freeway near Waring Road.

One of her friends told investigators with the San Diego County Medical Examiner that the mechanical engineering student earlier that night consumed about eight shots of rum before going with friends to the SDSU football game at SDCCU Stadium. At the game, she continued to drink beer. At around 6 p.m., she got separated from her friends, Madarang's friend told investigators.

A California Highway Patrol investigation showed that Madarang took several Uber and Lyft rides after that. The last ride dropped her off near the Waring Road freeway offramp at 7:17 p.m. A short time later, the CHP received a report of a female sitting on the offramp.

She was struck by a car traveling west on the freeway at around 8 p.m. Witnesses moved Madarang's body to the shoulder of the freeway after the collision, according to the report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.