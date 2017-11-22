Mental competency evaluation ordered for Bay Park elder abuse suspect

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A San Diego teenager has spent much of his life celebrating Thanksgiving in a very meaningful way.
He's giving thanks by helping others this holiday season and KUSI's Lauren Phinney was LIVE with his story.More>>
A San Diego teenager has spent much of his life celebrating Thanksgiving in a very meaningful way.
He's giving thanks by helping others this holiday season and KUSI's Lauren Phinney was LIVE with his story.More>>
he Make-A-Wish Foundation's "Annual Season of Wishes" campaign is underway. The organization makes wishes come true for dozens of seriously ill San Diego children, every year.More>>
he Make-A-Wish Foundation's "Annual Season of Wishes" campaign is underway. The organization makes wishes come true for dozens of seriously ill San Diego children, every year.More>>
As the holiday season approaches, the Girl Scouts of America are sending out a reminder that your young daughters, “don’t owe anyone a huge, not even at the holidays.”More>>
As the holiday season approaches, the Girl Scouts of America are sending out a reminder that your young daughters, “don’t owe anyone a huge, not even at the holidays.”More>>
Most cities in San Diego County do not allow the operation of medical marijuana dispensaries, yet hundreds of them are flourishing.More>>
Most cities in San Diego County do not allow the operation of medical marijuana dispensaries, yet hundreds of them are flourishing.More>>
An early Thanksgiving feast happened Wednesday at Father Joe's Villages.
Earlier Wednesday, the organization held a Thanksgiving lunch that was open to the public.
KUSI s Elizabeth Alvarez was there with all the details.More>>
An early Thanksgiving feast happened Wednesday at Father Joe's Villages.
Earlier Wednesday, the organization held a Thanksgiving lunch that was open to the public.
KUSI s Elizabeth Alvarez was there with all the details.More>>
A mental competency evaluation was ordered Wednesday for an elder abuse suspect shot by police during a confrontation in Bay Park, leaving him with a non-lethal gunshot wound to the head.More>>
A mental competency evaluation was ordered Wednesday for an elder abuse suspect shot by police during a confrontation in Bay Park, leaving him with a non-lethal gunshot wound to the head.More>>
A San Diego State University student who died in September when she was struck by a car while attempting to cross Interstate 8 on foot had consumed at least eight shots of rum and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.29 percentMore>>
A San Diego State University student who died in September when she was struck by a car while attempting to cross Interstate 8 on foot had consumed at least eight shots of rum and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.29 percentMore>>
The "flu season'' toll in the San Diego region reached four with the recent death of a 92-year-old man, county health officials reported Wednesday.More>>
The "flu season'' toll in the San Diego region reached four with the recent death of a 92-year-old man, county health officials reported Wednesday.More>>
Authorities identified a pedestrian killed in an early-morning hit-and-run crash on state Route 94 in Golden Hill as a 20-year- old Lakeside resident Wednesday.More>>
Authorities identified a pedestrian killed in an early-morning hit-and-run crash on state Route 94 in Golden Hill as a 20-year- old Lakeside resident Wednesday.More>>
A man who's on felony probation for threatening to blow up a local hospital and is now accused of setting a trash can on fire near Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of arson of property.More>>
A man who's on felony probation for threatening to blow up a local hospital and is now accused of setting a trash can on fire near Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of arson of property.More>>