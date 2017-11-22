Special Report: Chula Vista's crop of illegal pot shops

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Most cities in San Diego County do not allow the operation of medical marijuana dispensaries, yet hundreds of them are flourishing.

One city in the South Bay has a disproportionate number of unsanctioned dispensaries, which are raking in millions of dollars in black market sales. In this

In this special report, KUSI’s Sasha Foo takes us on a tour of some of the illegal pot shops in Chula Vista.