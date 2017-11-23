Girl Scouts of America: 'She doesn't owe you a hug. Not even at - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Girl Scouts of America: 'She doesn't owe you a hug. Not even at the holidays'

Posted: Updated:
Girl Scouts hugging reminder (Portland Press Herald) Girl Scouts hugging reminder (Portland Press Herald)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — As the holiday season approaches, the Girl Scouts of America are sending out a reminder that your young daughters, “don’t owe anyone a huge, not even at the holidays.”

According to CNN, the hugs they are referring to are of a non-sexual nature, meaning “Doting aunts and grandparents who are inclined to big embraces and cheek pinches at holiday gatherings.”

But the organization wants families to know, this kind of expectation could create unexpected emotional consequences.

"Think of it this way, telling your child that she owes someone a hug either just because she hasn't seen this person in a while or because they gave her a gift can set the stage for her questioning whether she 'owes' another person any type of physical affection when they've bought her dinner or done something else seemingly nice for her later in life," the piece reads.

Developmental Psychologist Dr. Andrea Bastiani Archibald said letting young girls decide when and how they want to show affection can help them set healthy boundaries later in life. 

“The notion of consent may seem very grown-up and like something that doesn’t pertain to children,” Dr. Archibald said, “but the lessons girls learn when they’re young about setting physical boundaries and expecting them to be respected last a lifetime, and can influence how she feels about herself and her body as she gets older. Plus, sadly, we know that some adults prey on children, and teaching your daughter about consent early on can help her understand her rights, know when lines are being crossed, and when to go to you for help.”

Reactions were mixed on social media.

Many applauded the call, sharing personal stories of sexual assault from "close family friends." Others thought the organization was taking things too far.

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team
Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.