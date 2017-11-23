Make-A-Wish Foundation's 'Season of Wishes' helps 3-year-old battling cancer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation's "Annual Season of Wishes" campaign is underway. The organization makes wishes come true for dozens of seriously ill San Diego children, every year.

Martin Sarmiento is just 3-years-old but has already been through a tough fight with leukemia. The Make-A-Wish Foundation wanted he and his family to enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation as well as an unexpected surprise that left Martin smiling from ear to ear.

When Martin was diagnosed with leukemia, his parents Sergio Sarmiento and Diana Lopez, as well as his baby sister Josephina, felt their world crumble.

The 3-year-old was put on steroid and intensive chemotherapy, and in the span of 30 days, Martin put on 20 lbs. and was left unable to walk under the weight.

It seemed like overnight that Sergio and Diana saw a potentially fatal cancer manifest in their baby boy.

It's not fair that Martin is fighting cancer within the first few years of his life, but he's too young to know he should be suffering. It's why his mother says many times adult cancer patients will visit kids battling the disease, their innocence a reminder that life is meant to be enjoyed even in the face of death.

But that's not to say that watching Martin fight and fail to get out of remission the first time, wasn't breaking his parent's hearts.

It's why the Make-A-Wish Foundation paid for a week-long retreat in Tahoe, where Martin and his sister could play and his parents unwind after weeks of worry.

But on the way home Southwest Airlines got involved, allowing this little lover of aircraft, to sit among his heroes and get a chance to park the biggest plane Martin has ever seen.

If you like to see more wishes come true for children facing the toughest obstacles imaginable, visit www.kusi.com for information on how to donate this holiday season.