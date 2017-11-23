Local, state and federal offices to be closed for Thanksgiving - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Local, state and federal offices to be closed for Thanksgiving

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Local, state and federal offices will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

In the city of San Diego, that includes administrative offices, libraries, recreation centers, municipal pools, Chollas Lake, the Tecolote Nature Center, the Mission Trails Regional Park visitor center and the Miramar Landfill.

Curbside trash pickup will be delayed by one day.

The San Vicente Reservoir will be open. So will municipal golf courses, but the links will close at 3 p.m.

In the county of San Diego, administrative offices, libraries and animals shelters will be closed today and Friday.

Also closed through Friday are community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley. County parks and campgrounds will be open.

The Metropolitan Transit System said its buses and trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule. Most express and rural bus routes won't run.

Buses and trolleys will run on a normal weekday schedule on Friday, with some minor exceptions for bus routes.

Details are available online at http://sdmts.com/schedules-real-time- service-notices/holiday-services.

North County Transit District buses, trains and light-rail will operate on a Sunday schedule and return to normal on Friday. Coaster fares will not be accepted on Amtrak Surfliner trains through Sunday.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.