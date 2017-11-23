Salvation Army provides over 1500 people with Thanksgiving meals

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
USO San Diego hosts Thanksgiving feast for Military members and their familiesMore>>
USO San Diego hosts Thanksgiving feast for Military members and their familiesMore>>
Hard Rock Cafe hosts Thanksgiving dinner for Rachel's Women's CenterMore>>
Hard Rock Cafe hosts Thanksgiving dinner for Rachel's Women's CenterMore>>
This is no day off for firefighters in San Diego County. They are on alert because of the unseasonably hot, dry weather and the risk of wildfires.More>>
This is no day off for firefighters in San Diego County. They are on alert because of the unseasonably hot, dry weather and the risk of wildfires.More>>
The California Highway Patrol arrested 15 in San Diego County on suspicion of drunken driving, during the first night of its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period.''More>>
The California Highway Patrol arrested 15 in San Diego County on suspicion of drunken driving, during the first night of its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period.''More>>
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade featured balloons, bands, stars and heavy security in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.More>>
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade featured balloons, bands, stars and heavy security in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.More>>
The California Highway Patrol arrested 15 in San Diego County on suspicion of drunken driving, during the first night of its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period.''More>>
The California Highway Patrol arrested 15 in San Diego County on suspicion of drunken driving, during the first night of its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period.''More>>
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount on Thanksgiving since 2013 Thursday, despite dropping for 10 consecutive days.More>>
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount on Thanksgiving since 2013 Thursday, despite dropping for 10 consecutive days.More>>
A mental competency evaluation was ordered Wednesday for an elder abuse suspect shot by police during a confrontation in Bay Park, leaving him with a non-lethal gunshot wound to the head.More>>
A mental competency evaluation was ordered Wednesday for an elder abuse suspect shot by police during a confrontation in Bay Park, leaving him with a non-lethal gunshot wound to the head.More>>
A San Diego State University student who died in September when she was struck by a car while attempting to cross Interstate 8 on foot had consumed at least eight shots of rum and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.29 percentMore>>
A San Diego State University student who died in September when she was struck by a car while attempting to cross Interstate 8 on foot had consumed at least eight shots of rum and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.29 percentMore>>
The "flu season'' toll in the San Diego region reached four with the recent death of a 92-year-old man, county health officials reported Wednesday.More>>
The "flu season'' toll in the San Diego region reached four with the recent death of a 92-year-old man, county health officials reported Wednesday.More>>