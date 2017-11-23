Salvation Army provides over 1500 people with Thanksgiving meals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 1500 people were blessed to a warm and very elegant Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. It was the annual Salvation Army's Thanksgiving Day lunch.

It's an annual tradition. For 34 years the Salvation Army has serves a very special Thanksgiving dinner at Golden Hall in downtown San Diego.

And when I say special I mean special.

“The folks coming in to eat this morning people are homeless people who are having hard times, their world is kind of chaotic right now so what we want to offer them is a sense of peace and orderly,” said volunteer Keith Russell. “We want to make them feel like they're at an extravagant restaurant. And we want to serve them as they're in an extravagant restaurant.”

Mr. Russell has been volunteering for 27 years. Why does he do this? “For the feeling... it's so heartwarming. The largest family we've ever had was 47 people.”

This moment is just as special for him as it is for those who are sitting down for a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner.

“It's a feeling of giving it's Thanksgiving Day and it's a joy to give,” Russell said. “For our family it's a tradition to come every year on Thanksgiving it's just like really nice to help out.”

1500 guess who have been waiting patiently are escorted inside.

From Seniors, to struggling Working Families to single parents and the homeless or who simply find themselves alone are welcome.

“35 years ago, Joan Kroc saw the huge need and wanted to take the small efforts that we were doing and make it huge so she funded this for 34 years,” said Major Darren Norton of The Salvation Army.

And for many of the people here like Mrs. Ramirez, she's especially grateful for the Salvation Army on this Thanksgiving Day. “I think it's wonderful,” she said “Over the years the Salvation Army has provided me a lot of help… they help me spiritually.”