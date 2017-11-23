Thanksgiving gas prices highest since 2013 despite 10-day price - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Thanksgiving gas prices highest since 2013 despite 10-day price drop

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount on Thanksgiving since 2013 Thursday, despite dropping for 10 consecutive days.

The average price dropped eight-tenths of a cent Thursday to $3.215,according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 6.2 cents over the past 10 days, including a half-cent Wednesday.

The average price is 4.5 cents less than a week ago but 18 cents more than a month ago and 46.9 cents higher than at this time last year.

"Gas prices declined after the wholesale market completely recovered from supply worries earlier this month and dropped back to the same levels of mid-October,'' said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"However, the 12-cent gas tax that took effect Nov. 1 makes it unlikely we will see prices drop to that level unless wholesale gasoline prices continue to fall.''

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.