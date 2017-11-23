Thursday temperatures hottest Thanksgiving ever recorded in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Thursday was nearly the hottest Thanksgiving ever recorded in San Diego.

It reached 86 degrees in San Diego, just one degree shy of the all-time high set in 1981 for the holiday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Derek Schroeter.

The city tied its daily temperature record for this date, Nov. 23, which was set in 1981.

NWS has records in San Diego dating back to 1874.

East County blasted through the record books. It reached 93 degrees in El Cajon, and the previous record was 86 degrees set in 1995.

Chula Vista tied its record of 87 degrees, which was set in 1924.

The holiday warm-up began Tuesday, when most areas were about five to 15 degrees above what they'd been just 24 hours earlier. Wednesday was expected to be the warmest day of the late-season heat wave.

It's expected to cool down starting tomorrow, though temperatures will still be above-average.

The NWS forecasted a high of 78 on Friday, 72 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday in San Diego.

"The cooling will spread slowly inland Friday into the weekend with greater cooling Sunday and Monday with stronger and gusty west winds in the mountains and deserts,'' the NWS said.

Fire crews were on heightened alert Wednesday thanks to the combination of hot, dry conditions and gusting winds. The fire risk is slightly lower, but a Santa Ana wind pattern is expected to return next week, according to the NWS.