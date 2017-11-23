Three house fires in San Diego County keep fire crews busy this Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — This is no day off for firefighters in San Diego County. They are on alert because of the unseasonably hot, dry weather and the risk of wildfires. Firefighters were also summoned to three house fires in San Diego County on Thanksgiving and the night before.

On Wednesday night, a fire in Escondido erupted in a two-story apartment complex on East Washington Avenue. The people living in the apartment were home at the time and got out safely. Two bedrooms were damaged. A second alarm was called as a precaution, because of the potential for the flames to spread.

Early Thanksgiving morning, around 4:30 a.m., firefighters from Heartland Fire responded to the Lamplighter Village mobile home park in Spring Valley. A woman and three children were able to get out of the house after a smoky fire broke out in a bedroom, where one of the children was sleeping.

A teenage boy heard the sound of electrical sparks. Smoke detectors in the home also sounded and the occupants were able to escape to safety. Investigators believe the fire started with an electrical outlet.

The third fire was on Thanksgiving Day in a house in the 38-hundred block of Carbo Court in La Mesa. Two people were affected. One of them was sent to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Although these house fires were quickly extinguished, they can cause a lot of damage. Many fires during the holidays start in the kitchen when food spills out in the oven and ignites. According to Deputy Chief Kelly Zombro of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, "What the person should do is just close the oven and call 911."

He said if you are cooking outdoors, you need to pay close and constant attention to the grill. If using a gas grill, make sure the connectors are sealed properly and you don't have a gas leak.

"Make sure any grease or the dropping from previous food preparation hasn't collected to the point where it may ignite when you're using something you might not have used in some time," Zombro said.

