One dead after single-vehicle crash in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — A person was killed early Friday morning in an apparent single-vehicle crash in a rural neighborhood of Escondido, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness heard the crash and reported it about 2:45 a.m. on North Broadway near Paso Del Norte, according to a CHP incident log. North Broadway in the area is a curvy two-lane road that winds through a lightly populated neighborhood, with small residential roads and long private driveways branching off the main street.

The vehicle involved in the crash apparently went off the side of North Broadway and struck a tree, according to the CHP. 

The driver then got out of the car and started wandering down the street when another car stopped and took him to the hospital.

A passenger in the crashed car was found dead inside the vehicle. The identity of the passenger has not yet been released.

At 3:20 a.m., the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched and the CHP classified the crash as a fatality.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

