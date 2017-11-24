One dead after single-vehicle crash in Escondido

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
As the holiday season approaches, the Girl Scouts of America are sending out a reminder that your young daughters, “don’t owe anyone a huge, not even at the holidays.”More>>
The California Highway Patrol arrested 27 in San Diego County for drunken driving during the first two nights of its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period."More>>
Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, settling off explosives, spraying worshippers with gunfire and killing at least 200 people in the deadliest ever attack on Egyptian civilians by Islamic extremists.More>>
A person was killed early this morning in an apparent single-vehicle crash in a rural neighborhood of Escondido, according to the California Highway Patrol.More>>
USO San Diego hosts Thanksgiving feast for Military members and their familiesMore>>
A predawn blaze scorched two neighboring homes Friday morning in Chula Vista, but occupants in both houses escaped without injuries, it was reported.More>>
The California Highway Patrol arrested 15 in San Diego County on suspicion of drunken driving, during the first night of its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period.''More>>
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount on Thanksgiving since 2013 Thursday, despite dropping for 10 consecutive days.More>>
A mental competency evaluation was ordered Wednesday for an elder abuse suspect shot by police during a confrontation in Bay Park, leaving him with a non-lethal gunshot wound to the head.More>>
A San Diego State University student who died in September when she was struck by a car while attempting to cross Interstate 8 on foot had consumed at least eight shots of rum and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.29 percentMore>>
