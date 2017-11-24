Two Chula Vista families displaced after neighboring homes catch fire

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
At least 235 people were killed and more than 100 others injured at a mosque in Egypt Friday, leading President Trump to reiterate his push for a travel ban.
But how does this international terror affect our national security and programs like the Diversity Visa process?
KUSI was joined by KUSI Contributor and AM-760 Radio Host Mark Larson with more.More>>
At least 235 people were killed and more than 100 others injured at a mosque in Egypt Friday, leading President Trump to reiterate his push for a travel ban.
But how does this international terror affect our national security and programs like the Diversity Visa process?
KUSI was joined by KUSI Contributor and AM-760 Radio Host Mark Larson with more.More>>
In the deadliest-ever attack by Islamic extremists in Egypt, militants assaulted a crowded mosque Friday during prayers, blasting helpless worshippers with gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades and blocking their escape routes. At least 235 people were killed before the assailants got away.More>>
In the deadliest-ever attack by Islamic extremists in Egypt, militants assaulted a crowded mosque Friday during prayers, blasting helpless worshippers with gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades and blocking their escape routes. At least 235 people were killed before the assailants got away.More>>
As the holiday season approaches, the Girl Scouts of America are sending out a reminder that your young daughters, “don’t owe anyone a huge, not even at the holidays.”More>>
As the holiday season approaches, the Girl Scouts of America are sending out a reminder that your young daughters, “don’t owe anyone a huge, not even at the holidays.”More>>
The California Highway Patrol arrested 27 in San Diego County for drunken driving during the first two nights of its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period."More>>
The California Highway Patrol arrested 27 in San Diego County for drunken driving during the first two nights of its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period."More>>
A person was killed early this morning in an apparent single-vehicle crash in a rural neighborhood of Escondido, according to the California Highway Patrol.More>>
A person was killed early this morning in an apparent single-vehicle crash in a rural neighborhood of Escondido, according to the California Highway Patrol.More>>
County officials are urging holiday shoppers to double-check their receipts to protect against overcharging.More>>
County officials are urging holiday shoppers to double-check their receipts to protect against overcharging.More>>
A predawn blaze scorched two neighboring homes Friday morning in Chula Vista, but occupants in both houses escaped without injuries, it was reported.More>>
A predawn blaze scorched two neighboring homes Friday morning in Chula Vista, but occupants in both houses escaped without injuries, it was reported.More>>
The California Highway Patrol arrested 15 in San Diego County on suspicion of drunken driving, during the first night of its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period.''More>>
The California Highway Patrol arrested 15 in San Diego County on suspicion of drunken driving, during the first night of its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period.''More>>
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount on Thanksgiving since 2013 Thursday, despite dropping for 10 consecutive days.More>>
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount on Thanksgiving since 2013 Thursday, despite dropping for 10 consecutive days.More>>
A mental competency evaluation was ordered Wednesday for an elder abuse suspect shot by police during a confrontation in Bay Park, leaving him with a non-lethal gunshot wound to the head.More>>
A mental competency evaluation was ordered Wednesday for an elder abuse suspect shot by police during a confrontation in Bay Park, leaving him with a non-lethal gunshot wound to the head.More>>