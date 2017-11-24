Two Chula Vista families displaced after neighboring homes catch - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two Chula Vista families displaced after neighboring homes catch fire

Posted:

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A predawn blaze scorched two neighboring homes Friday morning in Chula Vista, but occupants in both houses escaped without injuries,.

The fire erupted a little after 3 a.m., burning the homes on Helix Avenue between Interstate 805 and Hilltop Drive.

Witnesses say all family members and their pets made it out safe. One person was treated at the scene and released.    

The occupants of the other home also evacuated without injuries. 

The blaze was under investigation this morning and the American Red Cross of San Diego had responded to help the displaced families.

