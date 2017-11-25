Officials urge holiday shoppers to double-check purchases to avo - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Officials urge holiday shoppers to double-check purchases to avoid overcharging

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — County officials are urging holiday shoppers to double-check their receipts to protect against overcharging.

More than 12 percent of businesses inspected last year by the Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures had overcharging errors that averaged $2.28, according to the county.

The weights and measures department checks price-scanning devices, scales and other equipment to make sure businesses they are charging customers accurately.

Tips to protect against overcharging:

  • Verify receipts immediately and notify store management of any discrepancy between the advertised and charged price
  • Watch the cash register's display screen as your items are scanned by the cashier
  • Take sales advertisements with you when shopping
  • Know that stores cannot legally charge more than their lowest advertised, posted or quoted price

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

