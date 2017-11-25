Trolley service temporarily disabled after La Mesa brush fire - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Trolley service temporarily disabled after La Mesa brush fire

Posted:

LA MESA (KUSI) —  A small brush fire in La Mesa briefly shut down trolley service in the area Saturday before it was extinguished.

The fire was reported at about 10 a.m. on a hillside in the 8700 block of Fletcher Parkway, adjacent to a trolley line and west of state Route 125, said Heartland Fire and Rescue spokesman Sonny Saghera.

Trolleys were halted for about 20 minutes as fire crews worked the approximately 40-square-feet blaze, Saghera said.

All trolley service was restored after crews got the blaze under control, he said.

