Two separate Arco gas stations targeted in unrelated robbery attempts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two Arco gas stations, one in Clairemont and one in Bay Park, were there targets of two unrelated robbery attempts Saturday.

The first attempt took place in Clairemont just after 5 a.m. when a man entered an Arco gas station in the 6100 block of Balboa Avenue, drew a gun and demanded money from the station's clerk, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The clerk complied with the suspect's demands and gave him money from the cash register, Martinez said. The suspect then left the scene on foot.

Martinez said the suspect was described as a white man in his 30s, about 5-feet-10 inches tall, wearing a black hoodie and glasses. His face was partially covered, and he may have had a mustache, Martinez said.

Robbery detectives are investigating the incident.

The second incident happened about 8 a.m. at an Arco station in the 1500 block of Morena Boulevard, in the Bay Park neighborhood.

A man entered the station and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Before the clerk could comply with the suspect's demands, a customer entered the store and the suspect apparently panicked and fled the scene, Martinez said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or Asian man in his 50s with a mustache and a short, thin build. He was seen wearing reading glasses and a dark-colored hoodie sweatshirt, Martinez said.

Police also suspect the man of robbing the same Arco station on Wednesday.

Robbery detectives are investigating both incidents, Martinez said.