Carlsbad police arrest man on suspicion of burglarizing two homes

Carlsbad police arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of burglarizing two homes on a suburban street in the early morning hours.More>>
Two Arco gas stations, one in Clairemont and one in Bay Park, were there targets of two unrelated robbery attempts Saturday.More>>
The U.S. Navy says two sailors from Florida and another from Louisiana died in an aircraft crash in the Philippine Sea.More>>
A small brush fire in La Mesa briefly shut down trolley service in the area Saturday before it was extinguished.More>>
The 5th annual Giving Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked-off at 6:30 Friday night.
USO San Diego officials and local Military families were on hand for the event.
KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE with all the details.More>>
Authorities were responding to a report of a car that crashed into a home in El Cajon Saturday.More>>
County officials are urging holiday shoppers to double-check their receipts to protect against overcharging.More>>
A predawn blaze scorched two neighboring homes Friday morning in Chula Vista, but occupants in both houses escaped without injuries, it was reported.More>>
The California Highway Patrol arrested 15 in San Diego County on suspicion of drunken driving, during the first night of its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period.''More>>
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount on Thanksgiving since 2013 Thursday, despite dropping for 10 consecutive days.More>>
