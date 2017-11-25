DUI suspect loses control of vehicle and crashes through fence i - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

DUI suspect loses control of vehicle and crashes through fence in El Cajon

Posted: Updated:

EL CAJON (KUSI) —  Authorities were responding to a report of a car that crashed into a home in El Cajon Saturday.

Dispatchers were alerted just after 4:30 p.m. that a car appeared to have gone off the roadway, through a fence and into a house in the 700 block of Springtime Way, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

The home is adjacent to Dehesa Road, in the eastern part of the city.

It was not immediately known whether anyone in the vehicle or in the home had been injured.

