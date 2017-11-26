Homeless advocacy groups defy ban on feeding El Cajon homeless - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Homeless advocacy groups defy ban on feeding El Cajon homeless

Posted: Updated:

EL CAJON (KUSI) — On Thanksgiving weekend, El Cajon's homeless lined up for a free hot meal Saturday night.

But the fact is this feeding of the homeless at Wells Park is now technically against the law in El Cajon. 

That's because the city recently passed an ordinance prohibiting the feeding of the public, mainly the homeless, in public places.

The reason, a city councilman says, is part of an effort to prevent the spread of hepatitis A in El Cajon.

But these people feeding the homeless, members of the group Food Not Bombs, are openly defying that ordinance.

Tommie Smith, who is wheelchair-bound, is one of those getting a free meal this night. "I just don't think that it should be a crime feeding people food," Smith said.

And how much longer will El Cajon's temporary feeding ban remain in effect?

The city says it all depends on when the county's emergency declaration regarding hepatitis is lifted.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.