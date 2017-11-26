Homeless advocacy groups defy ban on feeding El Cajon homeless

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A woman was air-rescued by Cal Fire officials after suffering major injuries in a parachuting accident Sunday night.More>>
On Thanksgiving weekend, El Cajon's homeless lined up for a free hot meal Saturday night. But the fact is this feeding of the homeless at Wells Park is now technically against the law in El Cajon.More>>
At least one San Diego County Sheriff's deputy and a suspect were taken to a hospital after a stolen vehicle pursuit that resulted in gunfire early Sunday.More>>
The California Highway Patrol arrested 66 people in San Diego County for drunken driving as of dawn Sunday, during its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period.''More>>
Carlsbad police arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of burglarizing two homes on a suburban street in the early morning hours.More>>
Firefighters took hours to quell a blaze at a home in Spring Valley, an official said Sunday.More>>
Authorities were responding to a report of a car that crashed into a home in El Cajon Saturday.More>>
County officials are urging holiday shoppers to double-check their receipts to protect against overcharging.More>>
A predawn blaze scorched two neighboring homes Friday morning in Chula Vista, but occupants in both houses escaped without injuries, it was reported.More>>
The California Highway Patrol arrested 15 in San Diego County on suspicion of drunken driving, during the first night of its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period.''More>>
