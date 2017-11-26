Homeless advocacy groups defy ban on feeding El Cajon homeless

EL CAJON (KUSI) — On Thanksgiving weekend, El Cajon's homeless lined up for a free hot meal Saturday night.

But the fact is this feeding of the homeless at Wells Park is now technically against the law in El Cajon.

That's because the city recently passed an ordinance prohibiting the feeding of the public, mainly the homeless, in public places.

The reason, a city councilman says, is part of an effort to prevent the spread of hepatitis A in El Cajon.

But these people feeding the homeless, members of the group Food Not Bombs, are openly defying that ordinance.

Tommie Smith, who is wheelchair-bound, is one of those getting a free meal this night. "I just don't think that it should be a crime feeding people food," Smith said.

And how much longer will El Cajon's temporary feeding ban remain in effect?

The city says it all depends on when the county's emergency declaration regarding hepatitis is lifted.