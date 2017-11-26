Woman rescued by helicopter for major injuries suffered in parac - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman rescued by helicopter for major injuries suffered in parachuting accident

OTAY LAKES (KUSI) — A woman was air-rescued by Cal Fire officials after suffering major injuries in a parachuting accident Sunday night.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. Cal fire officials received reports of an injured skydiver. Responding crews discovered the injured woman in a inaccessible are North of Otay Lakes, prompting an air response.

The victim was medically transferred via helicopter to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista with major trauma injuries, according to Cal Fire captain Jon Heggie.

The details surrounding what caused the parachute accident or not known at this time, Heggie said.

This is a developing story, check back on KUSI.com for more updates as they become available.

