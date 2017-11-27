Off-duty Yuma police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman in San Diego pleads not guilty to 8 felony charges

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An off-duty Yuma police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman in San Diego pleaded not guilty Monday to eight felony charges, including forcible rape.

Jared Elkins, 33, was arrested after police responded to an emergency call in the 4700 block of Marlborough Drive in Kensington at 4:23 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Elkins, who has been with the Yuma Police Department for seven years, posted $250,000 bail and appeared in court out of custody.

In addition to forcible rape, Elkins is charged with rape of an intoxicated person, two counts each of forcible oral copulation and oral copulation of an intoxicated person, forcible sexual penetration and sexual penetration of an intoxicated person.

He faces 16 years in prison if convicted, according to Deputy District Attorney Lisa Fox.

Elkins will be back in court March 1 for a readiness conference. A March 22 preliminary hearing date was also set.