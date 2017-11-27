Off-duty Yuma police officer accused of sexually assaulting woma - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Off-duty Yuma police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman in San Diego pleads not guilty to 8 felony charges

Posted: Updated:
Jared Elkins, 33 (Facebook) Jared Elkins, 33 (Facebook)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An off-duty Yuma police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman in San Diego pleaded not guilty Monday to eight felony charges, including forcible rape.

Jared Elkins, 33, was arrested after police responded to an emergency call in the 4700 block of Marlborough Drive in Kensington at 4:23 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Elkins, who has been with the Yuma Police Department for seven years, posted $250,000 bail and appeared in court out of custody.

In addition to forcible rape, Elkins is charged with rape of an intoxicated person, two counts each of forcible oral copulation and oral copulation of an intoxicated person, forcible sexual penetration and sexual penetration of an intoxicated person.

He faces 16 years in prison if convicted, according to Deputy District Attorney Lisa Fox.

Elkins will be back in court March 1 for a readiness conference. A March 22 preliminary hearing date was also set.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.