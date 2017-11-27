Federal Tax Reform bill could strip funds from affordable housing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Developers and housing advocates are sounding the alarm about a provision in the House of Representatives' new tax reform bill that could eliminate a critical funding device for affordable housing.

The GOP controlled House wants to scrap private activity bonds, which developers commonly use to finance their affordable housing projects.

By removing Private Activity Bonds, another essential tool, the 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit will also be eliminated.

James Silverwood, CEO and president of Affirmed Housing Group, said the 4 percent tax credit helps to make affordable housing projects more attractive to private investors.

"Without the tax credit, you cannot generate any kind of housing in any kind of significant numbers," Silverwood said. "We're estimating it would reduce affordable housing production in California by 60 percent."

The developer said that the tax credit helps to generate much of the private equity that is required for his projects. In San Diego, city leaders subscribe to a "Housing First" model, that makes housing a first priority in reducing homelessness.

Silverwood said those efforts will fail if communities can't build more affordable housing.

"Then we have no plan. We're stuck with just tents and housing people in tents for years and years and years. It will be a disaster," he said.

The Senate's version of the tax reform bill preserves the Private Activity Bonds.

Advocates for more affordable housing in San Diego County held a news conference on Monday, to urge lawmakers to retain these incentives for affordable housing investment.