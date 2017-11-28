17-year-old victim struck and killed in Vista hit-and-run collis - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

17-year-old victim struck and killed in Vista hit-and-run collision, driver detained by sheriffs

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (KUSI) — A man was detained by sheriff's deputies Monday night in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Vista.

According to sheriffs, witnesses said the victim, a 17-year-old male, was crossing North Santa Fe Avenue and was struck by a dark-colored SUV.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. 

The driver of the SUV, a 22-year-old male, fled the scene but was later contacted and arrested by San Marcos deputies in the vehicle.

Sheriff's Traffic Accident and Reconstruction (S.T.A.R.) Team members were notified and responded to the collision scene. At this time, alcohol or drugs does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

If anyone has any information regarding this collision, please contact the San Diego Sheriff's Department's Communication Center at (858) 565-5200.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.