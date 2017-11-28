17-year-old victim struck and killed in Vista hit-and-run collision, driver detained by sheriffs

VISTA (KUSI) — A man was detained by sheriff's deputies Monday night in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Vista.

According to sheriffs, witnesses said the victim, a 17-year-old male, was crossing North Santa Fe Avenue and was struck by a dark-colored SUV.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 22-year-old male, fled the scene but was later contacted and arrested by San Marcos deputies in the vehicle.

Sheriff's Traffic Accident and Reconstruction (S.T.A.R.) Team members were notified and responded to the collision scene. At this time, alcohol or drugs does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

If anyone has any information regarding this collision, please contact the San Diego Sheriff's Department's Communication Center at (858) 565-5200.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.