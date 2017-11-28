Oliver at Star Repertory Theatre

Presented by STAR Repertory Theatre at the AVO Playhouse

Not Affiliated with the City of Vista or Moonlight Stage Productions



Online sales end 2 hours prior to show time. The AVO Playhouse Box Office opens 1 hour prior to show time. Seating begins half an hour before show time.



Thursday, December 14, 2017 • 7:00 pm



Friday, December 15, 2017 • 7:00 pm



Saturday, December 16, 2017 • 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm



Sunday, December 17, 2017 • 12:00 pm & 5:00 pm



General Admission

All Seats $29