Balboa Park December Nights

December Nights is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2017. Held the first Friday and Saturday of December, the event was founded 40 years ago when ten Balboa Park cultural organizations hosted the first celebration. That year, 3,000 San Diegans gathered to be a part of the groundbreaking occasion, and it has been a treasured event ever since.

By 2004, December Nights had grown to such size that the event was given to the City of San Diego to manage. Today, December Nights is San Diego’s largest free festival with more than 350,000 guests. Guests enjoy artistic performances, feast on delicious and diverse culinary treats and experience Balboa Park museums, free of charge, during a portion of each evening of the event.

December Nights 2017 is produced by: The City of San Diego, including the Special Events & Filming Department, Park and Recreation Department and other City departments, in partnership with the Balboa Park Conservancy.